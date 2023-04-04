Japan to urge greater scrutiny over human rights with new checklist

TOKYO -- Japan will step up efforts to promote due diligence on human rights abuses, with a list of specific risks for companies to watch out for in different sectors, products, regions and within their own operations.

The push comes as other advanced economies make headway on reviewing human rights. The European Union is weighing a legal framework to require monitoring and disclosure of abuses by companies, while the U.S. enacted a law banning products from China's Xinjiang region amid allegations of forced labor there. Japan worries that its businesses could suffer if the country falls too far behind.