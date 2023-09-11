ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Jet and chip deals agreed during Biden's Hanoi trip

Vietnam gains from U.S. supply chain diversification; critics frown on arms trade

Two Vietnamese airlines have confirmed major orders for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Hanoi. (NIKKEI montage/Source photos by AP and Getty)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Boeing will sell planes to two Vietnamese airlines, while other U.S. companies and the government plan to spend billions on Vietnam's semiconductor, rare earth minerals and energy sectors that are shifting out of China, the White House said on Monday.

During U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Hanoi, a raft of deals was announced. Semiconductor manufacturers from Amkor to Nvidia led deals that are meant to diversity supply chains to Vietnam, which also has one of the region's fastest-growing military budgets. Both countries face thorny geoeconomic decisions due to China's influence.

