BINH DUONG, Vietnam -- Lego has broken ground on a $1 billion carbon-neutral factory in Vietnam that will be the size of 60 soccer fields, as the world's biggest toymaker looks to build its business in Southeast Asia and beyond.

The Danish company's CEO, Niels Christiansen, and Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik on Thursday dug dirt using shovels made of colorful Lego bricks in a ceremony at the site 50 km from the country's main business hub, Ho Chi Minh City.