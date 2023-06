HO CHI MINH CITY -- Factories relocating to Vietnam must stop putting profit before the environment, Danish toymaker Lego said, as the supply-chain shift from China continues to funnel new business into the country.

Speaking at an environmental, social and governance (ESG) forum in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, Lego Vice President Preben Elnef also criticized companies' short-term fixation on the bottom line, suggesting they must bear the cost of clean production.