Supply Chain

Lithium wars: The global struggle for 'white diamonds'

China's impact on supply chains is affecting access to this critical resource

Nikkei examines China's growing impact on the lithium supply chain in this three-part infographic series.
Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Economic security is becoming increasingly under fire. U.S.-China tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have had a major impact on global supply chains for semiconductors, food, energy and other products. We have entered an era in which geopolitical risks are directly linked to disruptions in business and people's lives.

Nikkei analyzed trends in strategic commodities to visualize economic security risks. This infographic focuses on lithium, a material used in batteries and essential for the production of electric vehicles and renewable energy technology.

