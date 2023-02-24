ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

MP Materials' rare-earths output hits record ahead of Japan entry

U.S. miner teaming up with Sumitomo to supply key EV materials

MP Materials' rare-earth mine in Mountain Pass, California.   © Reuters
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

PALO ALTO, U.S.-- MP Materials produced a record volume of rare-earth elements in 2022 and is set to further increase production in the U.S. as it prepares to enter the Japanese market, the Las Vegas-headquartered mining company said on Thursday.

MP Materials announced a partnership with Sumitomo Corp. earlier this week, confirming a report by Nikkei that the Japanese trading house will become the exclusive distributor in Japan of the miner's neodymium-praseodymium oxide, a key element in the production of electric vehicle motors and wind turbines.

