KUALA LUMPUR -- U.S. chip giant Intel is set to invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor production facility in Malaysia, the Southeast Asian country's investment authority announced on Monday.

Intel is among global manufacturers trying to meet surging demand for semiconductors. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)

