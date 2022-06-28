Manufacturing inventory hits record $1.8tn worldwide

TOKYO -- Manufacturers from Samsung to Ford are seeing a sharp increase in inventory as consumer demand weakens amid surging inflation, prompting worries that companies will have to adjust production in the face of a looming protracted economic downturn.

Inventory held by 2,349 listed global manufacturing companies hit a record $1.87 trillion at the end of March, up $97 billion from three months earlier, according to a Nikkei analysis of information from QUICK FactSet. That was the highest level in 10 years, or since comparable data have been available.

This inventory buildup can be traced to factors such as difficulty in moving products due to supply chain disruption, and some companies intentionally stocking up in case they faced shortages. Some businesses also built up stock in anticipation of an increase in consumer demand with the reopening of economies following declines in COVID cases.

The problem now is that this high level of inventory, coupled with slow consumption, could lead manufacturers to slam their brakes on production and exacerbate an economic deceleration that is already underway.

The slowdown in consumer demand is particularly noticeable in electronics, such as smartphones and personal computers, as consumers feel their purchasing power has diminished due to inflation amid global commodity price hikes.

The $97 billion increase is larger than the $83 billion jump recorded in the first quarter of 2018, when worldwide inventory levels surged amid intensifying trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

In percentage terms, the rate of increase during January-March 2022 was 5.3%, the largest after the 6.1% gain in January-March 2018. This has resulted in longer inventory turnover, with the ratio declining by 3% in the first quarter of 2022 from the quarter before.

It took 81.1 days for businesses to sell off their stock, up 3.6 days from the fourth quarter, and the longest in the last 10 years, excluding 2020 when sales plummeted due to COVID.

Inventory increased in all 12 manufacturing sectors. Three sectors accounted for 61% of the total -- electronics, autos and machinery.

Electronics registered the biggest spike, up $26.7 billion, or 6%, to $457 billion. Analysis of individual company levels show that raw materials posted the biggest gain, followed by work in process.

Of all the companies covered in the analysis, Samsung Electronics recorded the biggest inventory growth in dollar terms, of $4.4 billion, or up 13% from the previous quarter to $39.2 billion. Of the increase, $2.5 billion was due to an increase in raw materials.

Samsung reported flat sales for the first quarter, compared with the preceding quarter. Samsung suffered disruption in April in its procurement of raw materials for memory production and had said that it intended to build up inventory to avoid further such problems.

Ford Motor saw inventories go up by 21% to about $14.6 billion, the highest in 25 years, while sales fell 8%.