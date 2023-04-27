Microsoft cuts production of Surface accessories amid PC slump

TAIPEI -- Microsoft is scaling back production of peripherals for its flagship Surface computers as the U.S. software giant consolidates resources amid an ongoing downturn in the PC industry, Nikkei Asia has learned.

Microsoft's Surface series was first introduced in 2012 and is known mainly for its tablets -- the Surface Go, Surface Pro and Surface Book -- which can be turned into notebooks using detachable keyboards. It also includes desktop and notebook computers, as well as wireless devices such as headphones.