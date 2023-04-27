ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Microsoft cuts production of Surface accessories amid PC slump

Suppliers given short notice as tech giant consolidates resources

Microsoft has spent over a decade building up the supply chain for its Surface brand of computers and accessories.     © Reuters
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | North America

TAIPEI -- Microsoft is scaling back production of peripherals for its flagship Surface computers as the U.S. software giant consolidates resources amid an ongoing downturn in the PC industry, Nikkei Asia has learned.

Microsoft's Surface series was first introduced in 2012 and is known mainly for its tablets -- the Surface Go, Surface Pro and Surface Book -- which can be turned into notebooks using detachable keyboards. It also includes desktop and notebook computers, as well as wireless devices such as headphones.

