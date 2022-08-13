ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

Rare-earth prices fall on supply increase and China auto slowdown

Beijing loses leverage of once potent export ban despite rising tensions with Washington

The Mount Weld rare-earths mine in Western Australia. Shares of Lynas Rare Earths, which owns the mine, are at the highest point in about four months.   © Reuters
YOSUKE KAWAJI and SHOKO HIRUTA, Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Prices for rare-earth metals are declining as new mining is slated to start in Australia and elsewhere, spurring oversupply concerns and chipping away at China's dominance of elements that are vital to the production of high-tech items from smartphones to electric cars and military hardware. 

Neodymium, used for magnets in automobile and energy-saving home appliance motors, tumbled to a nine-month low this month, while dysprosium -- also used in auto motor magnets -- slid to its lowest in 19 months.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close