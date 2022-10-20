ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

SAP seeks Asian participation in German-led industrial platform

Software company to approach Japanese automakers and Asian chipmakers

Hagen Heubach, SAP’s global vice president for the auto industry, stressed that "It’s very important to understand" that Catena-X is "not owned by Germans." (Source photos by Tsubasa Suruga and Reuters) 
AKITO TANAKA, Nikkei Asia business news correspondent | East Asia

SINGAPORE -- Leading German software company SAP will call for major Japanese automakers, leading Asian semiconductor manufacturers and others to participate in Catena-X, an industrial data platform developed in Germany, said Hagen Heubach, the company's global vice president for the auto industry.

To avoid a recurrence of confusion in the auto industry's supply chain, which was hit hard by the shortage of computer chips resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has to "achieve full transparency across the value chain," Heubach said in an interview with Nikkei Asia. He noted that "Asia is one of the cores and key markets of the supply chain."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close