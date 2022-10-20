SAP seeks Asian participation in German-led industrial platform

SINGAPORE -- Leading German software company SAP will call for major Japanese automakers, leading Asian semiconductor manufacturers and others to participate in Catena-X, an industrial data platform developed in Germany, said Hagen Heubach, the company's global vice president for the auto industry.

To avoid a recurrence of confusion in the auto industry's supply chain, which was hit hard by the shortage of computer chips resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has to "achieve full transparency across the value chain," Heubach said in an interview with Nikkei Asia. He noted that "Asia is one of the cores and key markets of the supply chain."