ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Samsung increases bet on Vietnam with $220m R&D hub

Chairman Lee attends ceremony to show commitment to Southeast Asian country

Samsung Electronics envisions its just-opened R&D center in Vietnam as a global strategic base. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
KIM JAEWON and LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writers | Vietnam

SEOUL/HO CHI MINH CITY -- Samsung Electronics launched a $220 million research and development center in Hanoi on Friday, planning to make Vietnam the company's key global strategic base, as the Southeast Asian country already produces half of the South Korean tech giant's smartphones.

Chairman Lee Jae-yong attended a ceremony to kick off the first large-scale R&D center in Vietnam established by a global company, Samsung said in a news release. The facility marks the most concrete progress yet in Vietnam's struggle to move past cheap manufacturing and acquire tech know-how from Samsung, whose main suppliers in the country are all foreign. About 2,200 researchers will work in the 16-story building in Vietnam's capital.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close