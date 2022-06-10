South Korea truck driver strike hits Hyundai, Posco

SEOUL -- Thousands of truck drivers in South Korea have entered their fourth day of a strike to protest rising fuel prices, a movement that has begun to disrupt production at large companies such as Hyundai Motor and steelmaker Posco.

According to the country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, some 7,800 people, mostly self-employed in the transportation industry, held a rally on Friday to demand that the government extend preferential treatment.

The Cargo Truckers Solidarity, a part of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions that is known for taking hard lines, has been on strike since Tuesday.

It is calling on the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to indefinitely extend the Safe Freight Rate System, which guarantees that major carriers pay truckers reasonable freight rates and not issue unreasonable quotas. It is also asking for the scope of the guarantee to be expanded.

The guarantee is scheduled to end at the end of this year.

In South Korea, self-employed carriers, who are commissioned by major carriers, are in charge of last-mile logistics.

The drivers are in a difficult situation due to soaring gasoline prices. In many cases, self-employed truckers, whose bargaining power is particularly weak, are unable to pass on their ballooning costs in the form of freight charges.

The strike has disrupted logistics across the nation.

According to the transport ministry, the volume of cargo carried in and out of the Port of Busan on Thursday was 40% of normal levels, while the volume at the Port of Incheon dropped to about 20% of normal levels. In response to the logistics snarl, Hyundai Motor and Posco have reportedly suspended some plant operations.

Confusion is spreading in front of the shipping gate of the Hyundai Motor plant, with union members forcing a sit-in and preventing the shipment of finished cars. According to the National Police Agency, 30 people have been arrested so far for obstructing business.

The transport ministry intends to play a role in resolving the situation, and talks will be held on Saturday.