HSINCHU, Taiwan -- South Korea and Taiwan will still be key semiconductor hubs in years to come, even as pressure to diversify supply chains leads to new competition from places like the U.S. and Germany, according to the CEO of U.S. chipmaking equipment supplier MKS Instruments.

John T.C. Lee, president and CEO of MKS, added that the current slump in the chip market is just a cyclical downturn, and that the industry is still on track to grow at a "healthy rate" in the medium to long term.