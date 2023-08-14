ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Taiwan's Foxconn to invest 'billions' in India expansion push

Key iPhone assembler says full-year sales will decline amid slow PC and server recovery

Foxconn currently has nine campuses in India, including more than 30 factories and roughly 20 dormitories for tens of thousands of employees.   © Getty Images
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | India

TAIPEI -- Key iPhone assembler Foxconn plans to invest "several billion" dollars in India to increase production of electronics components in the country as global tech companies push to diversify their supply chains and suggested even more investment could follow.

Speaking to investors on Monday, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said the company's India operations have grown many times bigger since it entered the country in 2005, and the next step will be expanding production capacity for key components used in consumer electronics.

Read Next

Latest On Supply Chain

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more