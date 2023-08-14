Taiwan's Foxconn to invest 'billions' in India expansion push

TAIPEI -- Key iPhone assembler Foxconn plans to invest "several billion" dollars in India to increase production of electronics components in the country as global tech companies push to diversify their supply chains and suggested even more investment could follow.

Speaking to investors on Monday, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said the company's India operations have grown many times bigger since it entered the country in 2005, and the next step will be expanding production capacity for key components used in consumer electronics.