NEW YORK/MUMBAI -- From Tesla to Apple, leading U.S. corporations are accelerating their push into India as an alternative production hub to China amid protracted tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday. The electric vehicle maker is reportedly in talks with New Delhi to set up a factory in India, expanding a production network that spans the U.S., China, Germany and Mexico.