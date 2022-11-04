Thai developer sees faster supply chain shift after China congress

BANGKOK -- Thai industrial developer WHA Group expects continued gains from a shake-up in regional supply chains, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's tighter grip on power deepens the geopolitical divide that has led to a manufacturing exodus from China to Southeast Asia.

"This is likely to be the most important time for relocation from China to Southeast Asia," CEO Jareeporn Jarukonsakul said in an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia. The businesswoman, dubbed "Miss EEC" by partners for her role in bringing investment to Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, shared her bird's-eye view of supply chain trends.