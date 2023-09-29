ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Thailand investment chiefs look to enter new phase under Srettha

Steering agencies aim to boost EVs, electronics supply chain

Chula Sukmanop, head of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor Office, has high hopes for the special economic zone. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Kenya Akama and Takaki Kashiwabara)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a special economic zone that sits on 13 million hectares along the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, will continue to be competitive even as the new government plans a minimum wage increase amid slowing economic growth, officials overseeing its investment plans insist.

Pheu Thai, the party of new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, campaigned on a gradual increase in the minimum wage to 600 baht ($16.40) per day by 2027. The government plans to announce in November the details of an initial increase to 400 baht from the current 328 baht.

