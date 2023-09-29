Thailand investment chiefs look to enter new phase under Srettha

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a special economic zone that sits on 13 million hectares along the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, will continue to be competitive even as the new government plans a minimum wage increase amid slowing economic growth, officials overseeing its investment plans insist.

Pheu Thai, the party of new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, campaigned on a gradual increase in the minimum wage to 600 baht ($16.40) per day by 2027. The government plans to announce in November the details of an initial increase to 400 baht from the current 328 baht.