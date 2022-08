BANGKOK -- Thailand's monsoon season has shifted into high gear, flooding rivers and inundating farmland as foreign companies brace for the damage to reach industrial parks.

In the historic city of Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a 2.5 meter flood gate was installed in late August at Buddhist temple Wat Chaiwattanaram, which sits on the bank of Chao Phraya River. The water appeared near its crest.