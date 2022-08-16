Toyota, Apple suppliers hit by China blackouts amid heat wave

CHONGQING -- China's Sichuan provincial government has issued a notice ordering most factories, including Apple suppliers and a Toyota Motor joint venture, to suspend production until Saturday for planned power outages, as the authorities try to secure sufficient electricity for daily use with demand rising sharply due to the scorching summer weather.

Power restrictions have also been imposed Chongqing and the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, raising concerns over the effect on global supply chains and the Chinese economy.