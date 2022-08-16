ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

Toyota, Apple suppliers hit by China blackouts amid heat wave

Sichuan authorities order factories to halt operations through Saturday

Toyota has a plant in Chengdu that it operates through a joint venture with a Chinese company. It has been instructed to suspend operations until Aug. 20.   © Kyodo
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

CHONGQING -- China's Sichuan provincial government has issued a notice ordering most factories, including Apple suppliers and a Toyota Motor joint venture, to suspend production until Saturday for planned power outages, as the authorities try to secure sufficient electricity for daily use with demand rising sharply due to the scorching summer weather.

Power restrictions have also been imposed Chongqing and the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, raising concerns over the effect on global supply chains and the Chinese economy.

