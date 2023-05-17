U.S.-led supply chain talks put focus on minerals, semiconductors

TOKYO -- Negotiators for the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are hammering out the details on how to build stronger and more stable supply chains for products like minerals and semiconductors in a bid to reduce reliance on China.

The U.S. said Tuesday that "strong progress" was made at this fourth IPEF gathering, held May 8-15 in Singapore. Participants in the latest round of talks continued sculpting texts covering the four pillars of the framework: supply chains, trade, "clean economy" and "fair economy."