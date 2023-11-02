ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

U.S. senators oppose Indonesia FTA that paves way for nickel subsidies

Southeast Asian country's mining industry is dominated by China, lawmakers say

A dump truck loads raw nickel ore at a nickel mining site of Vale in Sorowako, South Sulawesi province. Indonesia is the world's largest producer of nickel.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Indonesia

WASHINGTON -- U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern about signing a limited free trade agreement with Indonesia, seeking to block the Southeast Asian nation's critical minerals from benefitting indirectly from subsidies created under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In a letter sent last week to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a bipartisan group of senators argued that the country's mining and refining industry is dominated by companies from China.

