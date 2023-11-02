U.S. senators oppose Indonesia FTA that paves way for nickel subsidies

WASHINGTON -- U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern about signing a limited free trade agreement with Indonesia, seeking to block the Southeast Asian nation's critical minerals from benefitting indirectly from subsidies created under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In a letter sent last week to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a bipartisan group of senators argued that the country's mining and refining industry is dominated by companies from China.