HO CHI MINH CITY -- Samsung should prepare locals to lead its factories in Vietnam, where the world's top smartphone maker has invested for 15 years and churns out half of its global devices, the government said.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh toured the electronics giant's "strategic production base" in Bac Ninh province and conveyed his "wish" for "training and developing Vietnamese managers and leaders at Samsung," according to a Sunday post on the government website.