ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Vietnam at center of Japan's ASEAN supply chain shift: survey

Electronics investment, human rights awareness on the rise, trade body JETRO says

Japanese investment in Vietnam is also bringing awareness of how human rights affect supply chains, said the chief representative of JETRO in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam's increasingly vital role in supply chains is bringing greater electronics investment from Japan as well as more awareness of human rights issues, according to the Japan External Trade Organization.

Manufacturers have invested in advanced devices and other sectors in Vietnam due in part to Japanese government subsidies to exit China and also to diversify production across Southeast Asia, said Matsumoto Nobuyuki, JETRO's chief representative, in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

Read Next

Latest On Supply Chain

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close