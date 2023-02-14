Vietnam at center of Japan's ASEAN supply chain shift: survey

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam's increasingly vital role in supply chains is bringing greater electronics investment from Japan as well as more awareness of human rights issues, according to the Japan External Trade Organization.

Manufacturers have invested in advanced devices and other sectors in Vietnam due in part to Japanese government subsidies to exit China and also to diversify production across Southeast Asia, said Matsumoto Nobuyuki, JETRO's chief representative, in an interview with Nikkei Asia.