Vietnam customs inspections cramp 59% of exporters, importers: survey

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Red tape and corruption are causing headaches for exporters and importers in Vietnam, which is working with the U.S. -- a key trading partner -- to streamline customs procedures.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) said on Friday that 59% of companies it surveyed reported issues with "specialized inspections," typically customs checks focused on product quality. More than 30% declined to answer a "sensitive" question on the survey about "unofficial fees," the lobby group said.