Vietnam's factory doldrums show limits of shift out of China

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Weakening global demand has left Vietnam facing its worst factory downturn in a decade, a sign that the shift in supply chains away from China has benefited the Southeast Asian country less than expected.

Shipments of Samsung phones and Adidas shoes have slowed in the country, a top producer of electronics and textiles, and overall exports plunged 10% on the year in January through August, the latest data shows. That is a sharp contrast with the 17% growth recorded a year earlier.