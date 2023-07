HANOI -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hopped on a scarlet, made-in-Vietnam electric motorbike in Hanoi on Thursday and sent a dual message: Washington sees the Southeast Asian country as a key partner for both green energy and supply-chain resilience.

While Yellen said this is not targeted against China, she used her visit to the capital to argue that Vietnam's rising manufacturing might in semiconductors, vehicles and other products is good for the U.S.