All for one: U.S. enlists its Asian allies in defense of Taiwan

TOKYO -- After the leaders of the Quad - the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India - met in Tokyo and distributed a joint statement on May 24, reporters quickly typed the terms "Russia" and "China" into the search function. Surely the Asia-Pacific region's four most prominent democracies would have something to say about their two biggest power rivals.
