TAIPEI -- At the beginning of October, when most of China shuts down for the Golden Week holidays, the factories run by Apple's most important suppliers usually go into overdrive. This is the week when Foxconn, Pegatron and others ramp up production to 24 hours a day, employing shift after shift of workers to pump out newly launched models of Apple's iPhone in time to capture holiday season demand.
The Big Story
Apple's nightmare before Christmas: Global supply chain crisis delays gift deliveries
Two years of lockdowns, chip shortages, and energy cuts have finally caught up with the iPhone maker