ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Pandemic lockdowns, energy restrictions and chip shortages across Asia have led to an ongoing supply chain crisis, causing delivery delays for many electronic gifts this festive season.   © Illustration by Hiroko Oshima
The Big Story

Apple's nightmare before Christmas: Supply chain crisis delays gift deliveries

Two years of lockdowns, chip shortages, and energy cuts have finally caught up with the iPhone maker

CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei staff writers | North America

TAIPEI -- At the beginning of October, when most of China shuts down for the Golden Week holidays, the factories run by Apple's most important suppliers usually go into overdrive. This is the week when Foxconn, Pegatron and others ramp up production to 24 hours a day, employing shift after shift of workers to pump out newly launched models of Apple's iPhone in time to capture holiday season demand.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more