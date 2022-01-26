TOKYO/SHANGHAI/JAKARTA/HO CHI MINH/SEOUL -- Not a day goes by without a cup of coffee for Leo Hao, a native of Shanxi Province in China now working in Shanghai. The branding executive used to drink tea but switched to coffee in 2013 under the influence of his then-girlfriend, who is now his wife.
The Big Story
Asia's coffee revolution: Brewers from Indonesia to Vietnam hooked on homegrown beans
More disposable income and pandemic-driven TikTok trends push coffee ahead of tea in battle of the brews