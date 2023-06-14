ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
As artificial intelligence grows smarter and more widespread, governments from the U.S. to China are grappling with how to, or whether to, control it. (Illustration by Yoshiko Kawano)
The Big Story

ChatGPT unleashed an AI race, now regulators are struggling to hold on

Artificial intelligence boom pits U.S.'s bottom-up approach against China's top-down take on regulation

YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | China

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Imagine a world where artificial intelligence surpasses human expertise in nearly every domain and can code in one day what the biggest tech companies in the world produce in years. Now, imagine that world becoming our reality within the next decade.

In a series of speeches delivered in 20 countries over the past month, this is what Sam Altman, CEO of the startup OpenAI, has been asking audiences as part of his effort to proselytize a global regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. His company helped start the AI craze in November with the launch of chatbot ChatGPT, which has demonstrated the huge potential of artificial intelligence.

Read Next

Latest On The Big Story

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close