ChatGPT unleashed an AI race, now regulators are struggling to hold on

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Imagine a world where artificial intelligence surpasses human expertise in nearly every domain and can code in one day what the biggest tech companies in the world produce in years. Now, imagine that world becoming our reality within the next decade.

In a series of speeches delivered in 20 countries over the past month, this is what Sam Altman, CEO of the startup OpenAI, has been asking audiences as part of his effort to proselytize a global regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. His company helped start the AI craze in November with the launch of chatbot ChatGPT, which has demonstrated the huge potential of artificial intelligence.