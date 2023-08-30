China in charts: Missing economic boom points to slowing post-COVID growth

DONGGUAN/HONG KONG -- “By rights, we should be in a peak period,” said Michael Lu, founder and president of premium gift box producer Brothersbox, based in Dongguan, China. The period from May to October is gift box season -- the lead-up to Christmas -- when Lu's company usually makes most of its money.

However, this year, something strange has happened. “Orders decelerated,” said the 51-year-old Lu, who presides over a team of 240 workers and counts Disney and Marks & Spencer among his customers. He is not alone. Throughout Dongguan, a city in southern China dubbed the “world’s factory” for its concentration of export manufacturers, many are telling similar stories.