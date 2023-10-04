China's green tech giants link supply chains to Southeast Asia

JAKARTA/BINTAN, Indonesia -- Just a stone's throw from a seaside resort popular with tourists, a new industrial complex is expanding on Indonesia's Bintan island, which lies across a narrow strait from Singapore.

First came an alumina refinery complex, run by Bintan Alumina Indonesia and partly owned by China's Shandong Nanshan Aluminium. The next project is an aluminum smelter, scheduled to be launched at the end of the year, and an aluminum factory which by 2028 will reportedly supply the electric vehicle industry with aluminum ingots.