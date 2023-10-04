ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
A Chinese-backed alumina refinery complex on Indonesia's Bintan Island is fouling the surrounding waters. It is just one of a growing number of "green tech" investments by China in the region. (Photo by Dimas Ardian)
The Big Story

China's green tech giants link supply chains to Southeast Asia

From Indonesia to Vietnam, 'clean energy' ties ASEAN more closely to Beijing despite South China Sea tensions

ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

JAKARTA/BINTAN, Indonesia -- Just a stone's throw from a seaside resort popular with tourists, a new industrial complex is expanding on Indonesia's Bintan island, which lies across a narrow strait from Singapore.

First came an alumina refinery complex, run by Bintan Alumina Indonesia and partly owned by China's Shandong Nanshan Aluminium. The next project is an aluminum smelter, scheduled to be launched at the end of the year, and an aluminum factory which by 2028 will reportedly supply the electric vehicle industry with aluminum ingots.

