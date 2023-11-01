ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
  © Lehtikuva/AP
The Big Story

China's panda business: How zoos from U.S. to Japan fund Beijing soft power

'Panda diplomacy' has cost countries nearly $300 million over past three decades

Nikkei staff writers | China

AHTARI, Finland -- Four hours north of Helsinki by car is a town that’s outwardly as sleepy as its two most famous residents, giant pandas Lumi and Pyry. Some 6,500 kilometers from the bears’ homeland of Sichuan province, China, Ahtari is the backdrop for an intrigue that lays bare the financial cost of Beijing’s ‘panda diplomacy.’

As things stand, the zoo in Ahtari -- a small town with a population of 5,400 -- says it can no longer afford to keep the pandas, just five years into a 15-year, multi-million dollar contractual obligation to provide their home. 

Read Next

Latest On The Big Story

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more