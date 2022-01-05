ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Editors and writers of Nikkei Asia's Big Story take a look back at some of their favorite pieces from 2021.   © Nikkei montage/Source photos by Jun Michael Park, Getty Images, Reuters, Paula Bronstein, Illustration by Hiroko Oshima
The Big Story

Coups, couriers and COVID: The Big Story 2021 Hall of Fame

From the Tokyo Olympics to Myanmar, a year through the eyes of Nikkei Asia's cover story writers

Nikkei staff writers and editors | Japan

Nikkei Asia's weekly cover article is known in the newsroom as "The Big Story." It is the part of the magazine where our writers have the opportunity to research and write, sometimes for months, about a newsworthy topic -- but one that may not be in the headlines on the week it runs. The result is sometimes newsy, sometimes feature-y, hopefully both, and all pieces aim to tell our readers something they didn't know about Asia in the present day.

