Coups, couriers and COVID: The Big Story 2021 Hall of Fame

Nikkei Asia's weekly cover article is known in the newsroom as "The Big Story." It is the part of the magazine where our writers have the opportunity to research and write, sometimes for months, about a newsworthy topic -- but one that may not be in the headlines on the week it runs. The result is sometimes newsy, sometimes feature-y, hopefully both, and all pieces aim to tell our readers something they didn't know about Asia in the present day.