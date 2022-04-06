KABUL -- Anbaren, a bold and ambitious 16-year-old, was born in what was an age of optimism for Afghanistan. Her life plans were neatly organized, just like the bedroom she shares with her older sister. Following a rigorous schedule of school and extracurricular classes to prepare for the exams required to enter public universities, she had dreams to study computer science in Washington D.C. with her best friend.
Dark futures: Afghanistan's women reel from Taliban school ban
U-turn on female education jeopardizes international legitimacy and economic recovery