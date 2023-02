KYIV, Ukraine -- Under the thunder of artillery fire, waves of Russian soldiers throw themselves across a corpse-littered no man's land against Ukrainian trenches around the town of Bilohorivka. Grim faced, Ukrainian machine-gunners set to work, methodically changing out barrels and ammunition belts until the last of the attackers falls or retreats.

There are anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours of respite before it all starts over.