Just eight months after taking office, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is faced with a new global order following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He spoke to Nikkei about his new, 'realist' approach to diplomacy. (Photo by Hirofumi Yamamoto)
The Big Story

Getting real: Kishida marks 'new era' in diplomacy as Japan looks beyond pacifism

PM looks to 'radically' strengthen country's defenses in age of Ukraine war

NAOYA YOSHINO, Nikkei political editor | Japan

TOKYO -- "East Asia is the Ukraine of tomorrow," has become one of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's favorite phrases. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, he has frequently repeated it, including during a visit to London earlier this month. Kishida fears that unless Russian aggression is appropriately punished, a second or third "Russia" could emerge on the world stage. And one of those "Russias" could be China.

