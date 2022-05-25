TOKYO -- "East Asia is the Ukraine of tomorrow," has become one of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's favorite phrases. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, he has frequently repeated it, including during a visit to London earlier this month. Kishida fears that unless Russian aggression is appropriately punished, a second or third "Russia" could emerge on the world stage. And one of those "Russias" could be China.
The Big Story
Getting real: Kishida marks 'new era' in diplomacy as Japan looks beyond pacifism
PM looks to 'radically' strengthen country's defenses in age of Ukraine war