ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
HSBC Holdings, known for the two regal lion statues that sit outside its Asia head office in Hong Kong, will vote May 5 on a proposal to split its Asia operations from its London headquarters.    © Photo illustration by Michael Tsang and Hiroko Aida; source photo by Getty Images
The Big Story

HSBC battles shareholder revolt as breakup vote looms

Bank fights "rearguard action to delay the inevitable" as China's Ping An seeks Asia business spinoff

ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- One might be forgiven for thinking Ken Lui is running for office. His face adorns leaflets, kiosks, posters, buses and billboards across his native Hong Kong. He is inescapable on social media and the city's press are lining up to cover his latest moves.

The campaign Lui is running, however, is not for a seat in government. It is to break up an institution that has been at the heart of Hong Kong's economy for over 100 years: HSBC bank. "Spin off HSBC Asia Now," reads Lui's ubiquitous slogan.

Read Next

Latest On The Big Story

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close