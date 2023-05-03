HSBC battles shareholder revolt as breakup vote looms

HONG KONG -- One might be forgiven for thinking Ken Lui is running for office. His face adorns leaflets, kiosks, posters, buses and billboards across his native Hong Kong. He is inescapable on social media and the city's press are lining up to cover his latest moves.

The campaign Lui is running, however, is not for a seat in government. It is to break up an institution that has been at the heart of Hong Kong's economy for over 100 years: HSBC bank. "Spin off HSBC Asia Now," reads Lui's ubiquitous slogan.