TAIPEI/CHENNAI -- Kevin, a senior manager at an iPhone assembly plant in the Indian city of Chennai, gets up before sunrise at his dormitory. He clocks in for work before 6 a.m., and most of his day is spent in hours of video conferencing with colleagues in China, usually finishing at 10 p.m.

In the year that Kevin moved to India from China, he has barely had a day off, nor does he have time to socialize with his colleagues. Indeed, he rarely leaves the factory complex.