TOKYO -- On July 8, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was campaigning in the western city of Nara, ahead of close-fought elections for Japan's upper house two days later. It was a characteristically virtuoso performance: Abe glad-handed with onlookers and delivered a stump speech in support of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's candidate.
Japan after Abe: Political stability under threat?
Leaderless conservatives, economic challenges and uncertain future for Kishida all loom