Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a portrait before an exclusive pre-G-7 interview with Nikkei in Tokyo on May 10. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)
Japan's G-7 test: Kishida pushes active foreign policy onto global stage

PM emphasizes importance of 'Global South' in maintaining international order

KEN MORIYASU and MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Twenty months into his tenure as Japan's prime minister, Fumio Kishida has endured low ratings, cabinet scandals and an attempted bomb attack. But as he walks into a room flanked by nearly a dozen aides, he exudes a confidence that eluded him for much of his first year in office. Riding high on the success of his Liberal Democratic Party in local elections in April, Kishida's approval rating has jumped almost 20 points since December and now sits at a comfortable 52%.

The upcoming Group of Seven leaders' summit, at which the world's richest democracies gather to coordinate common positions on the issues of the day, is a new chance for Kishida to shine, beginning May 19 in his home constituency, Hiroshima.

