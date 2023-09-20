ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Global Combat Air Programme, a collaboration between Japan, Italy and the U.K., is tipped to be the future of Japan's air force as part of the government's more proactive approach to defense.    © Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
The Big Story

Japan's new jet fighter alliance pushes limits of defense policy

Collaboration with U.K. and Italy forces Tokyo to reconsider constitutional restrictions on arms exports

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO/LONDON -- About an hour by train from downtown Tokyo, two five-story office towers in the quiet suburb of Akishima are an unlikely hub for Japan's jet engine industry. Inside, 2,000 employees of IHI, Japan's largest maker of jet engines, design everything from turbines for business jets to fan modules for Airbus and Boeing passenger liners.

In a high-security room in the west tower, a new project has begun. There, freshly recruited workers are designing advanced stealth engines for one of Japan's biggest postwar defense projects: a sixth-generation fighter plane. The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a tri-nation project with the U.K. and Italy, is to be the backbone of a future Japanese air force.

