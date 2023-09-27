SK Group's divorce drama sees courts ponder whether to break up a chaebol

SEOUL -- They looked like the perfect couple at their wedding 35 years ago in the guest hall of Seoul's Blue House -- usually the venue for politicians entertaining foreign heads of state. Chey Tae-won, the nervous-looking groom, wore a black tuxedo and bow tie, which complemented the white dress of his beaming bride, Roh Soh-yeong.

The "wedding of the century," as it was known in the press at the time, was a dynastic alliance between business and politics in 1980s South Korea. The bride's father was Roh Tae-woo, the nation's president at the time; the groom was the oldest son of Chey Jong-hyun, chairman of the Sunkyung Group, one of the country's biggest conglomerates. They had met at the University of Chicago where both were pursuing doctorates in economics.