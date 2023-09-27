ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The wife of the chairman of SK Group, which owns chipmaking giant SK Hynix, is going after half his stake in the company in an explosive divorce.    © Illustration by Chuan Ming Ong
The Big Story

SK Group's divorce drama sees courts ponder whether to break up a chaebol

South Korea's 'wedding of the century' allied her political dynasty with his family conglomerate. Now she wants her share.

KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- They looked like the perfect couple at their wedding 35 years ago in the guest hall of Seoul's Blue House -- usually the venue for politicians entertaining foreign heads of state. Chey Tae-won, the nervous-looking groom, wore a black tuxedo and bow tie, which complemented the white dress of his beaming bride, Roh Soh-yeong.

The "wedding of the century," as it was known in the press at the time, was a dynastic alliance between business and politics in 1980s South Korea. The bride's father was Roh Tae-woo, the nation's president at the time; the groom was the oldest son of Chey Jong-hyun, chairman of the Sunkyung Group, one of the country's biggest conglomerates. They had met at the University of Chicago where both were pursuing doctorates in economics.

Read Next

Latest On The Big Story

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more