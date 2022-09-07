Strings pulled: Dissecting Japan's Unification Church problem

TOKYO -- On Nov. 10, 2019, Ichiro Inamori was met with enthusiastic applause on stage at a gathering in Ginowan, a sunny beach town in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture. He was about to give a lecture regarding "pure love, happy family and sound society" at an event entitled "Lecture on Families of Hope."

His 90-minute long speech would go on to detail how same-sex unions endanger Japan's national stability and destroy families. "In countries where same-sex marriage is legalized ... the number of homosexuals is increasing and society is becoming unstable," Inamori declared. "We cannot allow that. That is Satan's strategy!"