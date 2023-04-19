Thailand's air pollution crisis deepens amid seasonal crop burning

Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 to celebrate the environment and support environmental issues. Nikkei Asia is dedicating its Big Story this week to Southeast Asia’s smog epidemic, as part of a global call to take concerted action and invest in better solutions to restore our planet.

BANGKOK -- Sitting in a Venetian Gothic meeting chamber at Bangkok’s Government House on April 7, caretaker Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was hosting an online trilateral consultation to discuss transboundary air pollution.