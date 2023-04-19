ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Big Story

Thailand's air pollution crisis deepens amid seasonal crop burning

Smoke from agricultural field and forest blazes chokes Southeast Asia

DOMINIC FAULDER, Nikkei Asia associate editor | Southeast Asia

Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 to celebrate the environment and support environmental issues. Nikkei Asia is dedicating its Big Story this week to Southeast Asia’s smog epidemic, as part of a global call to take concerted action and invest in better solutions to restore our planet.

BANGKOK -- Sitting in a Venetian Gothic meeting chamber at Bangkok’s Government House on April 7, caretaker Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was hosting an online trilateral consultation to discuss transboundary air pollution. 

Read Next

Latest On The Big Story

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close