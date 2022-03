Teerapong "Non" Sakdanarongsri, a former mahout at a commercial elephant park, enjoys a quiet moment with Sierra, a 16-month-old female elephant who already weighs 400 kg. At Elephant Freedom Village, the camp he founded eight years ago, only "positive reinforcement techniques" are used. (Photo by Adam Oswell)

The Big Story Thailand's elephant tourism endangered by COVID-19 blow to global travel Plunge in visitor numbers throws animals and owners into crisis