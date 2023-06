BANGKOK -- As Pita Limjaroenrat took the stage in a brightly colored shirt at Bangkok's Pride parade on Sunday, June 4, supporters were confused about how to address the 42-year-old politician. Some called out, "Mr. Prime Minister!" while their friends cautioned, "I don't think you can call him that yet."

Even after leading his party to a historic election victory in Thailand three weeks ago, Pita is still campaigning. He has to.