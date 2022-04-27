ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
More than 35 years after his late father was exiled, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the leading candidate to be the Philippines' next president.   © Nikkei montage/Source photos by AP, Reuters, Getty Images
The Big Story

The Marcos revival: How late Philippine dictator's son went from exile to election favorite

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. aims for presidency to secure dynasty's comeback

CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

TACLOBAN, Philippines -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the front-runner in next month's Philippine presidential election, greeted thousands of rain-soaked supporters with a very personal shoutout: to his 92-year-old mother, Imelda. The former first lady would have joined this rally in her home city of Tacloban had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, said the 64-year-old candidate, widely known as "Bongbong."

