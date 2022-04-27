The Marcos revival: How late Philippine dictator's son went from exile to election favorite

TACLOBAN, Philippines -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the front-runner in next month's Philippine presidential election, greeted thousands of rain-soaked supporters with a very personal shoutout: to his 92-year-old mother, Imelda. The former first lady would have joined this rally in her home city of Tacloban had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, said the 64-year-old candidate, widely known as "Bongbong."